Fatal police shooting of Rochester man was 'justified'

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Dakota County shooting death of a Rochester man was “legally justified,” according to the county attorney.
Keagan Johnson-Lloyd, 23, was killed on October 1 by Hastings Police Officer Geoffrey Latsch. An alert was sent out that day after Johnson-Lloyd, a resident at Spirit Recovery Center, reportedly stabbed another resident in the leg. Spirit Recovery Center is a sober living facility in Hastings. Latsch was one of several officers who responded to the scene after Johnson-Lloyd was later seen near the Resurrection United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Authorities say as Officer Latsch exited his squad car, Johnson-Lloyd ran at him with what Latsch believed to be a knife and yelling “shoot me.” Officer Latsch fired three times, hitting and killing Johnson-Lloyd.
No other police officers fired during the incident.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom issued a statement Wednesday that “under all the facts and circumstances confronting Officer Latsch at the time of this incident, he was legally justified in using deadly force against Keagan Johnson-Lloyd to protect himself from death or great bodily harm.”
For the complete statement, click here.
