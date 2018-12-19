Clear
Fatal police shooting of Rochester man was 'justified'

Dakota County Attorney clears officer involved in the death.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Dakota County shooting death of a Rochester man was “legally justified,” according to the county attorney.

Keagan Johnson-Lloyd, 23, was killed on October 1 by Hastings Police Officer Geoffrey Latsch. An alert was sent out that day after Johnson-Lloyd, a resident at Spirit Recovery Center, reportedly stabbed another resident in the leg. Spirit Recovery Center is a sober living facility in Hastings. Latsch was one of several officers who responded to the scene after Johnson-Lloyd was later seen near the Resurrection United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Authorities say as Officer Latsch exited his squad car, Johnson-Lloyd ran at him with what Latsch believed to be a knife and yelling “shoot me.” Officer Latsch fired three times, hitting and killing Johnson-Lloyd.

No other police officers fired during the incident.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom issued a statement Wednesday that “under all the facts and circumstances confronting Officer Latsch at the time of this incident, he was legally justified in using deadly force against Keagan Johnson-Lloyd to protect himself from death or great bodily harm.”

