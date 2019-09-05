Fatal deer disease confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A deadly deer disease has re-emerged in southeastern Minnesota.

The state’s Board of Animal health says epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed in two white-tailed farmed deer in Houston County. This virus was first identified in Minnesota deer in 2018 on a white-tailed deer farm in Goodhue County.

The disease is transmitted by biting midges and most deer die within 36 hours of exhibiting symptoms.

“The two deer were part of a herd of 60 white-tailed deer,” said Board Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser. “The owner reports no additional mortality and is actively working to repel and reduce biting midges from their property. Deer remain at risk until the first hard frost of the season.”

Symptoms can include: fever, anorexia, lethargy, stiffness, respiratory distress, oral ulcers, and severe swelling of the head and neck. There is no specific treatment or vaccine available in the U.S.