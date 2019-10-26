Fatal crash in Floyd County Saturday morning

RUDD, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Floyd County.

It took place just after 6:30 am Saturday at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue, on the north edge of Rudd.

The State Patrol says a 2015 Ford Taurus was driving north and failed to stop at a posted stop sign, crashing into an eastbound 2003 Ford Windstar. This is being classified as a fatal crash but the State Patrol has not identified any of the people in either vehicle or their condition.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Rudd Fire and Rescue, Nora Springs Fire and Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, MercyOne Airmed, and the Mason City Fire Department assisted at the scene.