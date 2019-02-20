1 person killed in northeast Iowa crash

WAUKON, Iowa – The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a single-vehicle accident Monday.
Marty Roger Melcher, 52 of Lansing, was driving west on Schweinfurth Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Village Creek Road around 11:14 pm, went into the ditch and hit a tree. Melcher was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This crash remains under investigation.
The Waukon Fire Department and the Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
