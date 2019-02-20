Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1 person killed in northeast Iowa crash

It happened Monday night.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 2:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAUKON, Iowa – The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a single-vehicle accident Monday.

Marty Roger Melcher, 52 of Lansing, was driving west on Schweinfurth Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Village Creek Road around 11:14 pm, went into the ditch and hit a tree. Melcher was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Waukon Fire Department and the Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow This Morning

Image

Tow plow giving MNDOT extra help

Image

Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

Image

Kicks for Kindness

Image

Changes to "Community Focus Team"

Image

Seneca sold; the Corn Cob Tower lives!

Image

Governor passes education bills

Image

Prep basketball scores from Tuesday; Mason City punches state ticket

Image

Welcome Baby Duke

Image

Company chosen for second stage

Community Events