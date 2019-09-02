1 person killed in Worth County crash

Clear
One person is dead in a collision that happened near Kensett Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa- One woman is dead in a fatal crash that happened near Kensett.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 410th St. and Jonquil Ave. 

Peggy Julseth, 61, of Kensett, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane when she collided with a vehicle driven by Curtis Johnson, of Lake Mills. 

Julseth later died from her injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

