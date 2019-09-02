1 person killed in Worth County crash

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa- One woman is dead in a fatal crash that happened near Kensett.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 410th St. and Jonquil Ave.

Peggy Julseth, 61, of Kensett, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane when she collided with a vehicle driven by Curtis Johnson, of Lake Mills.

Julseth later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.