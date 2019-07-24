Fatal crash in Winona

WINONA, Minn. – A Texas man is dead after driving off the road in Winona.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 63-year-old driver from Beaumont, TX, was going south on Highway 61 around 1:42 pm Wednesday when his car left the highway, crossed over Service Drive and hit a vehicle in the southwest parking lot. The car then continued to cross Orrin Street and hit three more vehicles in the southeast corner parking lot.

The State Patrol says the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle. His name has not been released.

Winona police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.