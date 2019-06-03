Police: Fatal crash in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crash that blocked off roads in NW Rochester Monday was fatal.

It happened at the intersection of 55th Street & 25th Ave. NW just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Jim Franklin tells KIMT News 3 it is a fatal crash, but cannot confirm how many people have died.

The crash is under investigation and the Rochester Police Department Crime Scene Mapping Unit is en route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KIMT for the latest.