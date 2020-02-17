Clear
Fatal collision northwest of Albert Lea

Car collided with semi on Highway 13 intersection.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 8:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi and car fatally collided Monday afternoon in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2:47 pm at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 14. A 16-year-old female was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta east and a 57-year-old male from Waseca was northbound in a 2020 Peterbilt semi. They crashed in the intersection.

The State Patrol has not identified who was killed in this collision.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Manchester Fire Department assisted with this crash.

