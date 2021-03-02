Fatal collision in southeastern MN involves North Iowa semi driver

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – A North Iowa semi driver is involved in a fatal collision in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Martin Nolt Hurst, 73 of Lime Springs, IA, was driving a semi south on Highway 61 and John Nockoli Petersen, 87 of Caledonia, was eastbound on 2nd Street in La Crescent when they collided in the intersection around 11:09 am Tuesday.

John Petersen suffered a non-life threatening injury and the State Patrol says his passenger, Lucille Ann Petersen, 84 of Caledonia, was killed. The State Patrol says Lucille Petersen was not wearing a seat belt.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent police and fire, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.