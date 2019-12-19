1 dead after fatal collision in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is dead after a two-car collision on 65th Street and Bandel Road NW.
Authorities say two other people involved in the crash are fine.
It happened a little after 5 pm and authorities expect this section of 65th Street to be shut down until sometime after 7 pm.
