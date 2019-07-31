Clear

Fatal collision in Fayette County

Wednesday afternoon crash killed Edgewood man.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORAN, Iowa – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Fayette County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 1:46 pm Wednesday northeast of Oran. Melody Annette Hewitt, 19 of Oelwein, and Charles Edward Meyers, 66 of Edgewood, crashed in the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and W Avenue. The Patrol says Hewitt failed to yield upon entering the highway and was hit by Meyers.

Meyers was killed in the accident and Hewitt was taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Mercy Ambulance, Fairbank Fire and Ambulance, Oran Fire and First Responders, and Westgate Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation.

