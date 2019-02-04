Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fatal collision in Blue Earth County

Mankato man pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – One person is dead after a car/pickup collision in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Steven Ulmen, 44 of Mankato, was driving a car east on County Road 17 while Neil Kermit Grunzke, 62 of Wells, was driving west in a truck. The two crashed about 200 yards east of County Road 12 and Ulmen was pronounced dead at the scene. Grunzke was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears Ulmen crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Weather and icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Eagle Lake Police, Mankato Police, Eagle Lake Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -7°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Image

My money - Tips to save

Image

Back the blue

Image

Tracking an Icy Monday Commute

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Community Events