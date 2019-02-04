BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – One person is dead after a car/pickup collision in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Steven Ulmen, 44 of Mankato, was driving a car east on County Road 17 while Neil Kermit Grunzke, 62 of Wells, was driving west in a truck. The two crashed about 200 yards east of County Road 12 and Ulmen was pronounced dead at the scene. Grunzke was not injured.
The Sheriff’s Office says it appears Ulmen crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Weather and icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the collision.
Eagle Lake Police, Mankato Police, Eagle Lake Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Fatal collision in Blue Earth County
- Death investigation in Blue Earth County
- Fatal collision in Wright County
- UPDATE: Freeborn County woman in Blue Earth County crash
- Suspect on the loose after Blue Earth County robbery
- Second suspect in Blue Earth County robbery is caught
- UPDATE: Trooper assaulted Thursday in Blue Earth County is identified
- Warning for boaters on the Blue Earth River
- Boat barrier failure on the Blue Earth River
- Two Iowans in fatal Wisconsin collision