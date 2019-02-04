Fatal collision in Blue Earth County

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – One person is dead after a car/pickup collision in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Steven Ulmen, 44 of Mankato, was driving a car east on County Road 17 while Neil Kermit Grunzke, 62 of Wells, was driving west in a truck. The two crashed about 200 yards east of County Road 12 and Ulmen was pronounced dead at the scene. Grunzke was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears Ulmen crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Weather and icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Eagle Lake Police, Mankato Police, Eagle Lake Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.