Fatal collision between an SUV and a semi in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 35.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3:15 pm Friday near mile marker 165 in Franklin County. A 2019 Chevy Trax was driving north when it crossed the center median and struck a southbound semi. The collision sent the Chevy Trax into the west ditch, where it caught on fire.

The State Patrol says one person was killed. The names of the drivers have not been released.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Latimer Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.