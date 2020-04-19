STACYVILLE, Iowa – There was a fatal collision between a semi and a tractor Friday morning in Mitchell County.
It happened around 8:10 am on Monument Avenue about a half-mile south of 450th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound semi driven by a 43-year-old man from Mankato, Minnesota, tried to pass a southbound tractor driven by a 62-year-old man from Stacyville. The State Patrol says the tractor turned left into a driveway and was hit by the semi. The semi went into the east ditch and the tractor came to stop on the road.
The State Patrol has classified this as a fatal collision but has not identified who was actually killed.
Related Content
- Fatal collision Friday morning in Mitchell County
- Fatal collision in Fayette County
- Fatal collision in Wright County
- Plea deal in fatal Mitchell County crash
- Probation in fatal Mitchell County crash
- Felony charges filed in Mitchell County Jeep/buggy collision
- Man pleads not guilty in Mitchell County Jeep/buggy collision
- Fatal collision in Blue Earth County
- Fatal car/pickup collision in Dodge County
- UPDATE: Drivers identified in fatal Mitchell County crash
Scroll for more content...