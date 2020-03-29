Fatal car/pickup collision in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A fatal collision happened Sunday morning north of Mantorville.
The names of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says a 58-year-old Owatonna man was eastbound on County Road 16 in a 2014 Honda Accord and a 54-year-old Hayfield man was northbound on Highway 57 in a 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche when they crashed around 11:20 am.
There were two passengers in the Avalanche, a 20 year-old Hayfield woman and a 58-year-old Hayfield woman.
The State Patrol describes this as a fatal accident but has not released any other details.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Kasson Police Department assisted with this collision.
