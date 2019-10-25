WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal auto accident is under investigation in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:48 pm Thursday on Trout Run Road.
No other information is available on this incident.
Related Content
- Fatal auto accident in Winneshiek County
- Misdemeanor sentence for fatal Rochester auto accident
- Auto accident in Fillmore County
- Auto accident in Olmsted County
- Minnesota man sentenced for fatal Winneshiek County crash
- UPDATE: Auto accident in Byron
- Auto accident in Mason City
- Teen injured in Mower County auto accident
- Wright County man killed in auto accident
- Kossuth County teen killed in auto accident
Scroll for more content...