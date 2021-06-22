Bicycle rider killed in Olmsted County collision

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A bicyclist is dead after a collision with an automobile in Rochester Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 10:53 am Tuesday at the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the auto called in the accident and deputies arrived to find a 48-year-old male bike rider on the ground with a cracked helmet visible in the road.

Emergency responders began CPR on the bicycle rider but he died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

An investigation is underway and deputies are talking to witnesses to try and determine what happened. The driver remains at the scene and is assisting law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says it expects the intersection to reopen to traffic at 2:30 pm.