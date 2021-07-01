Fatal accident reported in Mitchell County near Iowa-Minnesota border

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A tractor accident Wednesday night turned fatal near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

The Iowa State Patrol said a tractor was westbound on State Line Rd. when it lost control and entered the ditch and rolled. The occupant of the tractor died. The name of the person killed is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, Mower County Sheriff's Office and the Lyle Fire Department.