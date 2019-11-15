Fatal accident reported in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A fatal accident occurred Friday morning in Kossuth County.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at 6:36 a.m. after it received a call of a single-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of 150th Ave. east of Burt.
No names have been released.
More information will be released following the completion of the investigation and notification of family.
