Clear

Fatal accident reported in Kossuth County

A fatal accident occurred Friday morning in Kossuth County.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 1:53 PM

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A fatal accident occurred Friday morning in Kossuth County.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at 6:36 a.m. after it received a call of a single-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of 150th Ave. east of Burt.

No names have been released.

More information will be released following the completion of the investigation and notification of family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warm Up Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 2 11/15

Image

Weather forecast 11/15

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Image

Creating a habitat fit for bees

Image

Kavars appeals sentence

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Community Events