DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision that killed a 12-year-old boy is sending a woman to prison.
Trisha Dawn Luthro, 41 of Marshalltown, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a September 2017 crash on Highway 3 in Humboldt. Authorities say Luthro crossed the center line and smashed head on with the vehicle driven by Kevin Ahlstrom of Dakota City.
The crash killed Ahlstrom’s 12-year-old son.
In addition, Luthro has been ordered to pay a $150,000 civil penalty to her victim’s estate.
Related Content
- Fatal Humboldt County crash results in prison sentence
- Prison sentence for fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County
- Minnesota man sentenced for fatal Winneshiek County crash
- Fatal crash in Bremer County
- Fatal crash in Dodge County
- Fatal crash in Hardin County
- Prison sentence in Freeborn County kidnapping
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Howard County farmer sentenced to federal prison
- Prison sentence for Hancock County drug hider
Scroll for more content...