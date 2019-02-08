Fatal Humboldt County crash results in prison sentence

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision that killed a 12-year-old boy is sending a woman to prison.

Trisha Dawn Luthro, 41 of Marshalltown, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a September 2017 crash on Highway 3 in Humboldt. Authorities say Luthro crossed the center line and smashed head on with the vehicle driven by Kevin Ahlstrom of Dakota City.

The crash killed Ahlstrom’s 12-year-old son.

In addition, Luthro has been ordered to pay a $150,000 civil penalty to her victim’s estate.