Fatal Humboldt County crash results in prison sentence

Trisha Luthro Trisha Luthro

12-year-old boy killed in September 2017 collision.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision that killed a 12-year-old boy is sending a woman to prison.

Trisha Dawn Luthro, 41 of Marshalltown, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a September 2017 crash on Highway 3 in Humboldt. Authorities say Luthro crossed the center line and smashed head on with the vehicle driven by Kevin Ahlstrom of Dakota City.

The crash killed Ahlstrom’s 12-year-old son.

In addition, Luthro has been ordered to pay a $150,000 civil penalty to her victim’s estate.

