Faster internet speeds coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Spectrum says it has doubled the speed on its internet service in the Rochester area.

The company says the increase from 100 to 200 megabits per second will be automatic for customers with Spectrum Internet packages during the first quarter of 2021.

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever,” says Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand, “and we are delivering Spectrum Internet customers in Rochester even more speed for streaming, remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

Spectrum says a small portion of current customers will need a new modem to get the faster internet speeds and the will be available at no charge.