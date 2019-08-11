Fast clean up for Wing Ding

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - On Friday night, the Surf Ballroom was packed with candidates and people for the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding.

But due to a wedding reception and other events, organizers had to move quick to clean up from the event. Teardown began immediately after the event concluded, and took about 2 1/2 hours, thanks to help from staff from the Surf, the Wing Ding and volunteers.

Committee Chairman Randy Black says even with the amount of candidates, associated tailgate parties, and people in attendance, it fared very well with minimal incident.

"When you have that tailgating party out there...they're going to try to take any part of the street they can. Well, they started merging into the street, and we had to back them up. If that's the only issue we had was to back them up...they were a good group of kids."

The committee will soon meet with staff from the Surf to evaluate Friday's event, and see what could be improved upon.

"We're going to get together with a couple members of the Surf, and we'll do a little pow wow to see what we can do better, what we can do here and there. We're looking forward to another big one next year because it is going to be a Presidential year."

In addition, the committee is already planning for next year's event, and are eyeing potential keynote speakers.