Fashion for a Cure

Local college students raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The numbers are astounding. In 2019, there will be nearly 2 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the Untied States. More than 600,000 will die from the disease. That's according to the American Cancer Society.

"Our models are going to be cancer patients, survivors, someone who's really been greatly affected by it.  We're going to showcase them and empower them," said Kathryn Steigauf, one of the event organizers.

Fashion for a Cure is Friday, November 1st from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Rochester Eagles Club. There will be the fashion show, live music and a silent auction. Tickets are sold at the door and a donation to the American Cancer Society is the price of admission.

