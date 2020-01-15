Farmers weigh buying older tractors for field work

GARNER, Iowa - Farmers are going retro when it comes to buying equipment.

Many farmers are deciding to buy tractors built in the 70s and 80s instead of purchasing newer models with all the bells and whistles.

With declining yields and lower commodity prices, it's an attractive option to buy a tractor they can easily fix on the farm instead of having to take it to the local dealer.

Rusty Olson farms near Garner and says he uses both modern and older tractors on his farm and can see why farmers are turning to older equipment.

“There’s been a lot of issues with computer systems on tractors and lack of the ability for farmers to repair their own equipment now and it is a concern and they're definitely has been an increase in sales of older tractors and the older farm machinery that can actually be repaired by farmers,” said Olson.

Olson says when it comes to doing a large amount of acreage in a short amount of time, newer equipment is actually still the way to go.