Farmers waiting for Congress to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program

Farmers couldn't apply to program until a week after other small businesses.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 1:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa – Farmers are among those waiting for Congress to replenish the money for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The $349 billion committed to the forgivable loan program to help small businesses deal with losses due to the coronavirus pandemic has already been given out. And while non-agricultural small businesses could apply for that money beginning April 3, farmers and other ag producers couldn’t apply until April 10.

Iowa State University Extension says there was also some initial confusion over whether or not farmers could apply to the program, but that has been cleared up.

Kristin Tidgren of ISU Extension says to understand the impact of the program, most of the money has gone to bigger and more populous states but more businesses in the Midwest applied for loans than anywhere else in the country. Tidgren says PPP is more than 10 times bigger than any previous forgivable loan program.

But now farmers, ranchers, and other small business owners can only hope Congress increases the funding.

To view an ISU Extension power point presentation on the PPP and the ag industry, click here.

