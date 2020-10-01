Farmers urged to give the gift of grain to help their communities

MASON CITY, Iowa - Farmers already give us so much of their hard work. Now they have one more way to help the communities they live in.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is urging local growers to donate their extra grain.

Donations can be used how the farmer wants, to support a local charity, start an endowment fund, or even give straight to the Community Foundation.

Kaye Englin, CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa says it's very easy to make a donation.

"You want to let them know at the elevator that they would like x number of bushels of grain to be allocated to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and then what they will do is they'll establish an account for us.," said Englin.

Donations would help farmers at tax time, as the bushels they donate would not count as farm income.