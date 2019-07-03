Clear

Farmers still dealing with aftermath of flood

Farmers are waiting for water to recede, but the damage is already done.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - While most water from Friday's flood is cleared from roads, it's still a problem for many farms in the area. The ponding water is hurting crops.

Roger Toquam is the owner of Toquam Family Farms in Blooming Prairie. He has a mini pond in the middle of his corn field after all the rain poured down on his crops.

"We had corn out there one time, and now you can see ducks out there swimming, so that's very unfortunate," he said. "Some years everything works out great and some years you have to deal with this."

He estimates he lost about 5% of his crops from the weekend flood. That means he loses the $600 it costs to plant each acre, for every acre damaged by rain.

While it hurts, Toquam said the risk comes with the job.

"You never know what you're going to have in the end until you actually harvest it. That 's the risk farmers take," he said. "We've dealt wit these kinds of things before, and you get up the next morning and hope it's going to be better next year."

Despite the damage, Toquam said he still feels grateful that he still has crops to harvest this fall.

"We still have a lot of crop in the field and for the most part it looks pretty decent. There are a lot of farmers that didn't get anything planted in other parts of the United States. So, we do feel very fortunate that we do have a crop coming," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City, Newman Catholic come together in cancer fight

Image

Farmers still hurting from flooding

Image

Tracking Possible Storms Wednesday Afternoon & Evening

StormTeam 3: Strong storms possible Wednesday, same for the 4th

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/2

Image

Med City set to acquire electric vehicles

Image

Bragging Rights over Blood Donations

Image

Save the track: latest

Image

Access mat approved

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Community Events