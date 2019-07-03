Farmers still dealing with aftermath of flood

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - While most water from Friday's flood is cleared from roads, it's still a problem for many farms in the area. The ponding water is hurting crops.

Roger Toquam is the owner of Toquam Family Farms in Blooming Prairie. He has a mini pond in the middle of his corn field after all the rain poured down on his crops.

"We had corn out there one time, and now you can see ducks out there swimming, so that's very unfortunate," he said. "Some years everything works out great and some years you have to deal with this."

He estimates he lost about 5% of his crops from the weekend flood. That means he loses the $600 it costs to plant each acre, for every acre damaged by rain.

While it hurts, Toquam said the risk comes with the job.

"You never know what you're going to have in the end until you actually harvest it. That 's the risk farmers take," he said. "We've dealt wit these kinds of things before, and you get up the next morning and hope it's going to be better next year."

Despite the damage, Toquam said he still feels grateful that he still has crops to harvest this fall.

"We still have a lot of crop in the field and for the most part it looks pretty decent. There are a lot of farmers that didn't get anything planted in other parts of the United States. So, we do feel very fortunate that we do have a crop coming," he said.