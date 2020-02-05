Farmers market could be on the move this summer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Farmers Market could be relocating this summer.
Vendors have voted for a proposal from Olmsted County to move Saturday markets during the summer to Graham Park, also known as the Olmsted County fairgrounds.
“Graham Park has given us a great offer for a long-term solution for the farmers market,” says Paul Schmidt, chair of the Location Committee, the group who has been exploring opportunities for a permanent home for Rochester Farmers Markets. “This move meets our objectives of offering a year-round, consistent place for locals and visitors to find high quality farm products.”
The summer market season will start on May 2 and meetings with county leadership and other farmers market supporters are being planned to discuss this relocation. The proposed site is next to where the current winter and Wednesday markets are held.
