Clear

Farmers market could be on the move this summer in Rochester

Proposal to relocate to Graham Park.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 1:04 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 1:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Farmers Market could be relocating this summer.

Vendors have voted for a proposal from Olmsted County to move Saturday markets during the summer to Graham Park, also known as the Olmsted County fairgrounds.

“Graham Park has given us a great offer for a long-term solution for the farmers market,” says Paul Schmidt, chair of the Location Committee, the group who has been exploring opportunities for a permanent home for Rochester Farmers Markets. “This move meets our objectives of offering a year-round, consistent place for locals and visitors to find high quality farm products.”

The summer market season will start on May 2 and meetings with county leadership and other farmers market supporters are being planned to discuss this relocation. The proposed site is next to where the current winter and Wednesday markets are held.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election judges needed

Image

winter walk to school day

Image

Honoring the Hubbell House Legacy

Image

Winter walk to school day in Minnesota

Image

Election judges needed

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Tuesday night highlights

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

North Broadway property owners filing objects

Image

Coyote mating season

Community Events