Farmers hopeful for better year in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - 2019 was a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to the Ag industry.

Farmers had to contend with weird weather once again, which delayed both planting and harvest. Not only that, trade issues with china kept commodity prices low.

There has been some good news on the trade front this month. Congress is working out a compromise on the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement and china has agreed to lower tariffs on some agricultural products. Mason City farmer Kevin Pope is optimistic about the upcoming year, but says he ended up with a pretty decent harvest in 2019.

“For the weather that we had all year the crops were surprisingly pretty good. Especially the corn. Really happy with it,” he said.

Even though he is optimistic on the breakthroughs on trade, Pope says he would like to see something more concrete next year.