Farmers facing challenges ahead of planting season

MASON CITY, Iowa - Planting season is around the corner in some places, and already underway on some farms, and Midwest farmers play a vital role feeding America.

However, they are facing a tough road ahead of them: due to the pandemic, crop prices are declining, and there's been a shift in demand for products; in Florida, thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers have lost major markets in restaurants and schools; and in Wisconsin, dairy farmers are dumping millions of gallons of milk because of the drop in demand.

While Kevin Pope primarily grows corn for uses like ethanol and feed, he's heard from his colleagues who farm for commercial use that are feeling uncertain. Livestock producers, in particular, are the most uncertain.

"When a certain percentage of your grain is going for feed, it's going to affect everybody."

"There's quite a supply chain between us and user. But that's all being affected, the markets are sure showing it. We're really taking a beating here with grain prices and livestock prices."

In addition, with some meat processing facilities closing due to the positive confirmed cases among some employees, it's expected to have a ripple affect on the nation's food supply.

"In the corn market, we lost 80 cents a bushel since this all began. Not all of it is corona related; we had the Saudis and Russians get in an oil war and drove oil from $50 a barrel down to $20 a barrel now, so that plays into it also. A huge reduction in gas consumption doesn't help."

With the uncertainty going on right now, he predicts more people may take up gardening, as a form of self sustaintenance.

"Maybe plant a tomato plant or two in the back yard and a couple pepper plants...my mother-in-law has a greenhouse, and calls for vegetable plants have been through the roof."