Farmers considering growing popular beer ingredient in Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hosted a seminar, telling farmers about the world of growing hops.

Keri Byrum started Cedar Falls Hops Company with her dad and husband on the farm she grew up on.

"My background is in horticulture and landscaping and I also really love beer. So we decided that this was a good intersection of those two,” she said.

They've been cultivating the beer ingredient for four seasons and now she is spreading the word about this vine-like plant.

"Hops are very different from most row crops. They're perennial plants, so they come back every year from the ground and they grow up an 18-foot-tall trellis,” said Byrum.

Hops are part of the hemp family of plants and they grow very quickly during the month of June, as much as ten inches a day. Starting a hop crop takes a lot of upfront investment and it can take up to five years to get a full harvest. Byrum says demand for locally grown hops is increasing in the state.

"We know that Iowa’s craft beer industry is expanding so much, so having a local product to support our local craft beers sets that aside and makes us special because right now most hops come from the Pacific Northwest."

Many curious farmers with a taste for a pint came out to limestone brewers tonight. Parker Merritt says he is thinking about going bigger with his hops experiments.

"It’s something I’ve heard about before I've got a few plants growing at home just for fun, to learn something and I thought this is a good time to actually learn something significant," said Merritt.

Merritt plants corn and soybeans near Clarksville and is considering hops as a way to brew up a little extra green.

"Just thought this would be something to diversify and just something interesting to look at anyway,” he said.