Farmers, businesses warned of potential increased propane demand later this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - You can feel it in the air - the start of harvest season.

But the recent derecho that devastated a swath of cropland in Central and Eastern Iowa earlier in August, it's causing some unknowns for this year's harvest, and that could mean an increase in propane use.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is urging farmers and agribusinesses to evaluate how much propane will be needed for tasks such as grain drying, as well as home and livestock heating demands as we get into the colder months, as more propane may be needed to dry the crop.

"Handling that grain properly, which includes drying it down properly, is going to be very important to making sure that we have a marketable crop coming out of this growing season."

Last year, farmers dealt with a propane shortage due to demands caused by a late planting season and early cold snap that increased th need. He advises those in agriculture to be prepared and avoid a situation similar to last year.

"Expect that something unexpected could happen. Be planning ahead, be proactive. Talk to your grain handler, your input suppliers, have a harvest plan. Talk to your propane supplier."

One valuable resource farmers can use is the grain dryer propane use calculator, to determine just how much propane is needed.

As of last Wednesday, U.S. propane stocks were at 90.8 million barrels, or about 86 days of supply. The inventory is expected to increase to about 91 million barrels over the next few weeks.