Farmers and Water Quality

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Cedar River Watershed Partnership held a 'Partnering for Profitability' program at the Hormel Sales Cabin. The Cedar River Watershed Partnership is a collaboration between Central Farm Service, Land O' Lakes SUSTAIN, Hormel Foods, Mower Soil and Water Conservation District, Minnesota Water Quality, and Environmental Initiative.

They met with local farmers to discuss how they can implement new farming strategies to protect the soil, water, and overall health of their farmland. Farmer Jason Louks spoke on a panel at the program. He has already made changes at his farm to be more environmentally sustainable, and is encouraging other farmers to do the same. "We're not gonna contaminate something and feed it to our family, we're not going to do that to the general public either. We want to produce healthy, quality products and we want to sustain our environment and keep it for future generations."