Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Farmers and Water Quality

On Wednesday, the Cedar River Watershed Partnership held a 'Partnering for Profitability' program at the Hormel Sales Cabin.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 7:51 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Cedar River Watershed Partnership held a 'Partnering for Profitability' program at the Hormel Sales Cabin. The Cedar River Watershed Partnership is a collaboration between Central Farm Service, Land O' Lakes SUSTAIN, Hormel Foods, Mower Soil and Water Conservation District, Minnesota Water Quality, and Environmental Initiative.

They met with local farmers to discuss how they can implement new farming strategies to protect the soil, water, and overall health of their farmland. Farmer Jason Louks spoke on a panel at the program. He has already made changes at his farm to be more environmentally sustainable, and is encouraging other farmers to do the same. "We're not gonna contaminate something and feed it to our family, we're not going to do that to the general public either. We want to produce healthy, quality products and we want to sustain our environment and keep it for future generations."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

New accessibility enhanced motorhomes

Image

High speed chase ends with officers injured

Image

Sears closing in Austin

Image

Businesses and organizations step forward to help during the government shutdown

Image

Debate over recreational marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Farmers learn water quality practices

Image

ROCHESTERFEST ANNOUNCEMENT

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Community Events