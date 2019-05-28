Clear
Farmer thankful for community help in cleaning up tornado damage

"The neighbors were pulling in right and left making sure everything okay."

Posted: May 28, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

CHARLES CITY, IA - A potted plant out of place is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage mother nature left on Chris Olesen's doorstep. 

"My wife's phone went off and it said tornado warning in Floyd County. The minute that came off, it was coming through the house," he said.

The unexpected tornado tore giant trees from the ground and threw them on his house.  

"We just patched everything up to keep water from coming in," he said. 

The tornado also hit Olesen's barn, completely leveling it. 

"There's tractor in there, lawnmowers, just a little big of everything in it. We haven't dug through it," Olesen said. 

It's one of the last parts to clean up for him, thanks to neighbors that sprung into action after the tornado. 

"The neighbors were pulling in right and left making sure everything okay," he said. 

They helped him patch up the roof, move the trees to one pile, and fix the garage doors that had been pushed in. The help from others is the silver lining on a cloud of destruction. 

"There's no words to express it," he tearfully said. "It was great."

Olesen now has to wait for the insurance company to assess the damage of the barn before cleaning it all up. 

