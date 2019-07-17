Farmer still searching for cows that floated down the river

BYRON, Minn.-Flash flooding swept dozens of cows down the zumbro river.
Nearly sixty cows have returned home. The owner is still looking for others.
Bob Eustice lost thousands of dollars when his livestock floated downstream.
He's been able to find a majority of his livestock but he's still looking for the remaining 15 cows. He tells KIMT that they will continue to look for the bovine.
“That's where we are it's a matter of finding them dead or alive,” he said.
Bob says the cows that have been found are moved to a new pasture.
They are now a safe distance from the water.
