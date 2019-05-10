Clear
Farmer Spreads The Word of Struggle

Donald Schliep says his daughter was the brainchild behind the sign.

Without farming, you would be hungry, naked and sober. This is posted off of highway 52 in Zumbrota at Schliep Farm.

"Our message is trying to show that agriculture is more than the food on your table it’s the clothes on your back and the grains that are used for several beverages,” said Schliep.

He says with crop prices on the decline they were hoping that this sign would get people thinking and talking.

“Farms are important no matter if they are big, small whatever or organic or traditional. The smaller farm you know does more local business and everything which is important to keep our small communities going," said Schliep.

He added that for the most part a lot of people passing by stop and take pictures of the hay bale billboard.

