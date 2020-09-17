Farm machinery on the move during harvest

MASON CITY, Iowa - The signs of fall are all around us. Cooler temperatures, longer nights and acres of drying corn stalks.

Harvest is here, which means we all need to pay extra attention out on the roads.

Car crashes that involve ag equipment are five times more deadly than regular car crashes, according to the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health.

They also say many of those accidents happen when cars are trying to pass slow moving farm equipment.

Mason City farmer Kevin Pope asks drivers to show a little restraint behind the wheel.

"We don't want to be out there any longer than we have to on the roads and you know, just slow down and exercise some patience when you're out in the country," said Pope.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, even though only 19% of Americans live in rural areas, half of all fatal road crashes happen out in the country.