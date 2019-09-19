GARNER, Iowa - Mark Newman and his wife June own 99 Bottles winery. They showed a group of ladies from the Hancock County Farm Bureau how they make wine.
It hasn't always been possible to grow grapes like this in Iowa. According to Newman, the grapes they grow are hybrids developed by the University of Minnesota to grow in this climate. They are a cross between wild Minnesota grapes and French wine grapes.
Even with the special grapes, it is still a challenge to grow them in North Iowa. He says there's either too much rain or not enough and the high humidity makes fungus a problem.
Related Content
- Farm Bureau ladies group tours North Iowa winery
- Farm Bureau educates farmers on 2018 Farm Bill
- Farm Bureau and State Patrol warning against distracted driving in Iowa
- Farm bureau unveils limited health plan that cuts costs
- Bushel Boy Farms brings jobs to North Iowa
- Ag News: Plot tour of small grains farm
- Man dies in northeast Iowa farm accident
- Former Iowa first lady diagnosed with breast cancer
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Maddie Poppe returns to her north Iowa roots before going on tour with Ingrid Michaelson
Scroll for more content...