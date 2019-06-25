Farm Bureau educates farmers on 2018 Farm Bill

MASON CITY, Iowa - About a dozen farmers from north Iowa met at the Cerro Gordo Farm Bureau office to hear from an expert about the nuances contained in the 2018 Farm Bill. One such farmer was Clint Swick, who made the drive from Greene, Iowa to learn more.

He said, "The previous Farm Bill, I thought, worked out pretty well for me anyway. Young beginning producers could definitely use the assistance there."

The Farm Bill changes how Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage will be calculated. Those programs protect producers against revenue shortfalls, when it comes to crop yields and price declines.

Michelle Mensing hosted the seminar and says farmers need to make choices.

"Last time the ARC - County program was what kind the majority of farmers went with. This time it's looking like PLC might be a better option. Especially for corn acres. So that's one thing farmers need to look at and decide between the two and reconsider that," she said.

Farmers should be happy to learn that they will not be locked into their decision for 5 years, until another Farm Bill is passed.

Mensing said, "One of the major changes is that there's a lot more flexibility this time in that farmers are going to select for the first two years, 2019 and 2020, and then after that, they have the optional reelection each of the following years for the remainder of the 5-year Farm Bill."

You can learn more about the farm bill here: https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Farmer-Resources/Decision-Farm-Bill/Helpful-Links