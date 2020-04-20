Farm Bureau donates to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau is donating $500 to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food and now more than ever we know our local communities are in need,” says Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau President Eric Arthur. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock—we’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”

The Iowa Food Bank Association says requests for food assistance have increased up to 400 percent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank has seen a similar impact. The Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau is “strongly” encouraging its members to consider donation food or money to the Food Bank.

For information on how to donation, call 641-424-3073.