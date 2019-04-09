Farm Bureau and State Patrol warning against distracted driving in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is teaming up with Farm Bureau Financial Services to promote safe driving across the state.

As part of that, they have released the first video in a series entitled “Drive Smart with Sgt, Ludwig.”

“As we enter the seasons of warmer weather, more vehicles and motorcycles will take to the roadways,” says State Patrol Sergeant Nate Ludwig. “This means we all must stay focused on driving and practice safe habits.”

The National Safety Council says nine Americans are killed and 100 injured every day in distracted driving accidents. The Iowa Department of Transportation says distraction due to a phone or other device resulted in 1,207 crashes in 2017.

“Joining together allows for us to amplify our commitment to safety,” says Nancy Wiles, Marketing Communications Vice President, Farm Bureau Financial Services. “Distractions are everywhere, from fiddling with the radio to ringing phones. We hope Iowans will commit to focusing on the road ahead by joining the thousands of drivers vowing to avoid distractions on the road.”

To see the first “Drive Smart with Sgt. Ludwig” video, click here.