Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Farm Bureau and State Patrol warning against distracted driving in Iowa

New video series on safety available on YouTube.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is teaming up with Farm Bureau Financial Services to promote safe driving across the state.

As part of that, they have released the first video in a series entitled “Drive Smart with Sgt, Ludwig.”

“As we enter the seasons of warmer weather, more vehicles and motorcycles will take to the roadways,” says State Patrol Sergeant Nate Ludwig. “This means we all must stay focused on driving and practice safe habits.”

The National Safety Council says nine Americans are killed and 100 injured every day in distracted driving accidents. The Iowa Department of Transportation says distraction due to a phone or other device resulted in 1,207 crashes in 2017.

“Joining together allows for us to amplify our commitment to safety,” says Nancy Wiles, Marketing Communications Vice President, Farm Bureau Financial Services. “Distractions are everywhere, from fiddling with the radio to ringing phones. We hope Iowans will commit to focusing on the road ahead by joining the thousands of drivers vowing to avoid distractions on the road.”

To see the first “Drive Smart with Sgt. Ludwig” video, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 58°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain and Snow This Week

Image

Fireworks ordinance latest

Image

Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

Image

$3.5 million request for flooded roadway

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Community Events