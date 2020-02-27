RUSHFORD, Minn. - National FFA Week is a time to celebrate FFA and educate the public on agriculture.

On Thursday, "Farm Babe" spoke to Rushford-Peterson high schoolers. Michelle Miller, a Northeast Iowa farmer, is "Farm Babe," a self-described dedicated myth-buster in the food industry. She's built a social media following of about 130,000 followers and has an active Facebook and website.

She shared information with the students about what really happens on a farm, facts vs. fiction in the food industry, and how food gets from the farm to your plate.

"I think our school needs to hear this because they don't really know the whole truth, not a lot of people do," says Emma Heiden, Chapter Historian of the Rushford-Peterson FFA chapter.