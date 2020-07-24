Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Fareway stores in Iowa will no longer accept bottles and cans

Requirement to do so allowed to expire by Governor Reynolds.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 1:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BOONE, Iowa – Fareway stores in Iowa will stop accepting cans and bottles for redemption on Saturday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has extended the state’s public health emergency for another 30 days but that extension allows the requirement for retailers to accept empty cans and bottles to expire.

The grocery chain issued a statement Friday that:

“Health authorities continue to advise that COVID-19 and other viruses are transmitted through respiratory droplets. Accepting potentially contaminated containers inside our stores presents a great risk of harm to the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

“In addition, Iowa law requires grocery stores to meet health and food safety guidelines for all employees and customers. Allowing used containers to be returned in our stores puts our employees and customers at risk, and runs counterproductive to the many safety and sanitation initiatives we have implemented in order to keep people safe.”

Fareway says its stores will post a list of nearby can and bottle redemption centers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48721

Reported Deaths: 1601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15537804
Ramsey5985253
Dakota3263101
Anoka2848111
Stearns267819
Nobles17146
Washington157241
Olmsted146621
Scott10949
Mower10242
Rice9288
Blue Earth7263
Clay68639
Wright6644
Kandiyohi6311
Carver6182
Sherburne4725
Todd4052
Lyon3903
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30516
Steele2921
Watonwan2830
Benton2763
Nicollet24913
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1651
Goodhue1548
Cottonwood1530
Crow Wing14412
Chisago1381
Otter Tail1371
Unassigned13040
Pipestone1246
Beltrami1220
Pine1190
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11312
Carlton1100
Murray1090
Douglas1080
Polk1043
Waseca990
Isanti960
Becker920
Chippewa871
Meeker772
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley692
Brown632
Wabasha630
Jackson600
Pennington601
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine380
Cass362
Roseau340
Grant331
Houston330
Pope300
Redwood270
Norman260
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40686

Reported Deaths: 819
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8786191
Woodbury351447
Black Hawk277461
Buena Vista176712
Linn171987
Johnson170110
Dallas161934
Scott139811
Dubuque130026
Marshall125621
Story99810
Pottawattamie97918
Wapello77331
Muscatine74845
Crawford6893
Webster5665
Sioux5511
Tama51429
Cerro Gordo48816
Warren4321
Wright4251
Jasper41620
Plymouth3976
Louisa37513
Dickinson3514
Washington2759
Hamilton2161
Boone2041
Clinton1942
Clay1621
Franklin1573
Clarke1563
Bremer1527
Carroll1491
Allamakee1444
Mahaska13117
Shelby1270
Des Moines1252
Emmet1250
Hardin1180
Poweshiek1188
Guthrie1145
Marion1130
Jackson1100
Pocahontas1101
Cedar1061
Jones1051
Benton1021
Henry1013
Floyd962
Hancock952
Cherokee931
Butler882
Taylor850
Buchanan841
Lyon840
Monona840
Madison792
Sac750
Harrison730
Mitchell730
Osceola730
Calhoun722
Humboldt721
Kossuth720
Delaware701
Iowa701
Fayette680
Jefferson680
Clayton673
Lee672
Winneshiek661
Monroe647
Mills630
Winnebago630
Palo Alto620
Grundy611
Union591
Davis471
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw410
Lucas394
Page390
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass320
Montgomery312
Ida270
Keokuk261
Adair220
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Decatur170
Fremont160
Adams120
Wayne121
Unassigned10
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Mason City
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Austin
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
The heat is on this weekend; a much calmer and cooler pattern in store for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave Noon Weather 7-24

Image

Portraits of Rochester's essential workers

Image

Longfellow Elementary prepares to welcome back students

Image

Masks Encouraged But Not Required in Iowa

Image

Albert Lea reduces activity fees

Image

Celebrating MLB Opening Day

Image

RPS mapping out return to learn plans

Image

Seans 7/23 Weather

Image

Origami for a Cause

Image

Chamber Distributes Masks

Community Events