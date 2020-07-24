Fareway stores in Iowa will no longer accept bottles and cans

BOONE, Iowa – Fareway stores in Iowa will stop accepting cans and bottles for redemption on Saturday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has extended the state’s public health emergency for another 30 days but that extension allows the requirement for retailers to accept empty cans and bottles to expire.

The grocery chain issued a statement Friday that:

“Health authorities continue to advise that COVID-19 and other viruses are transmitted through respiratory droplets. Accepting potentially contaminated containers inside our stores presents a great risk of harm to the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

“In addition, Iowa law requires grocery stores to meet health and food safety guidelines for all employees and customers. Allowing used containers to be returned in our stores puts our employees and customers at risk, and runs counterproductive to the many safety and sanitation initiatives we have implemented in order to keep people safe.”

Fareway says its stores will post a list of nearby can and bottle redemption centers.