Fareway stores distributing masks to shoppers

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If you walk inside any Fareway location in Iowa, you'll notice all employees are wearing masks. And you may notice some handy dandy Hanes Defender masks that are free for customers.

The Boone, Iowa-based grocery store is partnering with the Iowa Governor's office and the Iowa Department of Public Health to distribute these 5 pack masks to all of their stores in the Hawkeye State.

Clear Lake store manager Tim Augustine says the goal is to give peace of mind to shoppers.

"We have 108 stores in Iowa, and they donated 35,000 of these packages to hand out. Proud to make a difference, help people stay a little healthier if we can."

"The businesses in Iowa have been working with the Governor's office and the CDC to make sure we're doing the right things for our customers."

In addition, Hy-Vee is also partnering with the state on distributing free masks to their customers in Iowa. Each store was alloted a minimum of 500 masks.