Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fareway giving bonuses, paid time-off to employees

Reward for working on the 'front lines' of the coronavirus crisis.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BOONE, Iowa –Fareway Stores are giving cash bonuses and paid time-off for employees “who have worked on the front lines during these unprecedented, last several weeks.”

The company says hourly workers under the age of 18 will get a one-time cash bonus while part-time hourly employees over 18 will get 20 more hours of paid time off. Fareway will provide full-time hourly worker with 40 more hours of paid time-off and assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours of paid time-off.

The bonuses will range up to $1,200 per employee as Fareway says it is investing several million dollars in its approximately 8,500 frontline employees.

"Our Fareway Family on the frontline have worked tirelessly to serve our customers during these last several weeks,” says Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Our part-time and full-time store employees, office support, warehouse personnel, and transportation department have risen to the challenge. Whether it’s additional cash in their pocket, or paid time-off to be with family or friends, we want to reward these hourly employees for their hard work and willingness to fulfill the new expectations of our customers now and into the future.”

The bonuses will be paid out on April 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events