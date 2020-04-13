Clear
Fareway donating $200,000 to help Iowa small businesses

Money will go for gift cards.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BOONE, Iowa – Fareway is donating $200,000 to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE).

The money will be used to provide $1,000 to $2,000 in gift cards to ICCE members in Iowa communities with Fareway stores.

“ICCE’s members have the pulse in their communities on how to best serve their small business members during this time of need,” says Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this donation helps small businesses and their employees that are facing challenges during this crisis.”

ICCE members will distribute the gift cards to those they consider in-need.

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” says ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”

