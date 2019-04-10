Clear
Fareway Grocery Store coming to Byron

The only grocery store closed last year.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

BYRON, Minn.- It's been nearly a year since homeowners in Byron have had a local place to grab their groceries, that’s all changing soon.
City officials signed a purchase agreement this week, selling a lot to Fareway.

Since last June Byron residents only had Kwik Trip and McDonalds to grab any food.
People tell KIMT Fareway will thrive and only make the community more appealing.

City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft tells KIMT the city is growing.
Over 50 homes were built last year and many more are going to start construction this year.

As more people move to out lying communities near the med city... Blair-Hoeft says she's heard the concerns of residents advocating for a grocery store.

“Every city needs a grocery store and I think we're just fortunate to work with Fareway,” she said.

The new grocer will offer fresh produce and a full meat county, something Margo Matson's looking forward too.

“My dad used to be a butcher so I really appreciate kind of that butcher type friendly counter style feel. So that's what I’m probably most excited,” said Matson.

The grocery store is set open next summer.

Community Events