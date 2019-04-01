Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fans welcome North Iowa Bulls back home

Despite falling to the Texas Brahmas Saturday night, passionate fans greeted the team, thanking them for a great season

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tough 3-1 loss for the North Iowa Bulls to stomach Saturday night after falling to the Texas Brahmas in the Fraser Cup Playoffs Semi-Final in Illinois, just one win away from the Finals.

However, Bulls players were greeted by fans Sunday afternoon at 'The Barn', thanking the team for a great season.

Brigett Mitchell is nicknamed Grandma by the fans and players, and even by other teams. She and Brandon Douglas are die hard fans, and no matter what happens, they're sticking by their team.

"The boys were fabulous. Never met anybody all over the country as anybody as nice and as polite and as helpful as the boys that have been here from the first year all the way up to now."

And they note of the strong following in the area.

"They are...a good following team, they are loud and proud."

The Bulls finished the regular season with a record of 32-12-3, and had a 4-1 record in the Fraser Cup Playoffs. During the semi-finals, they fell to the L/A Nordiques 7-4 on Thursday, but rebounded against the Helena Bighorns 8-2 the next day before facing Texas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking warmer air but more rain chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Image

North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event

Image

Earth Hour

Image

New Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Saturday morning listening post

Community Events