Fans welcome North Iowa Bulls back home

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tough 3-1 loss for the North Iowa Bulls to stomach Saturday night after falling to the Texas Brahmas in the Fraser Cup Playoffs Semi-Final in Illinois, just one win away from the Finals.

However, Bulls players were greeted by fans Sunday afternoon at 'The Barn', thanking the team for a great season.

Brigett Mitchell is nicknamed Grandma by the fans and players, and even by other teams. She and Brandon Douglas are die hard fans, and no matter what happens, they're sticking by their team.

"The boys were fabulous. Never met anybody all over the country as anybody as nice and as polite and as helpful as the boys that have been here from the first year all the way up to now."

And they note of the strong following in the area.

"They are...a good following team, they are loud and proud."

The Bulls finished the regular season with a record of 32-12-3, and had a 4-1 record in the Fraser Cup Playoffs. During the semi-finals, they fell to the L/A Nordiques 7-4 on Thursday, but rebounded against the Helena Bighorns 8-2 the next day before facing Texas.