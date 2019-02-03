Fans paying tribute on the weekend of 'The Day the Music Died'

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - 60 years ago this weekend was an event that's forever etched in history as "The Day the Music Died."

A plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, also known as the 'Big Bopper', crashed in a corn field on Gull Avenue north of Clear Lake after a concert at the Surf Ballroom. Everyone on board, including pilot Roger Peterson, died in the crash.

Now on the weekend of the Winter Dance Party, fans are coming to the site of the crash, with many making the 1/4 mile trek through the corn field, to pay their respects.

Dave Kremnitzer and his wife are visiting from Maryland, and trudged through the mud to get to the memorial. Both feel that the trek takes a trip back through time.

"As fate has it, I was born in Fargo, and was 3 years old. And what's really cool is that Bobby Vee got his whole career started as a result of this horrible tragedy."

Mark Anderson is visiting from Canada. He too is an avid fan of music from the rock 'n' roll era, and also sees how Saturday's weather, which matched conditions on that fateful night, is playing a part and makes it more surreal.

"With it being foggy, it sort of resembles how the plane came over and what sort of view that the guy had when the plane crashed. It's similar to what the conditions were at the time."

And even with the years gone by, the incident, and the music of that time, still lives on.

"Even in the 60s on, people remember Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, etc. The music nowadays you probably won't remember that in 60 years time, so it's good that people are keeping the memory alive."

The Kremnitzers are planning on getting friends to come out and partake in the experience.

"This is very surreal. And it's wonderful that we have the opportunity once in our lifetime to experience this."

The site is located at 315th Street and Gull Avenue. A pair of glasses similar to ones Holly wore mark the start of the trail to the site itself.