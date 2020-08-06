Fans flock to Rockwell for North Iowa Nationals

ROCKWELL, Iowa - With a population of just over a thousand people, Rockwell is normally a pretty quiet place. On Thursday night, the roar of combustion engines was deafening.

The National Tractor Pull Association is holding the North Iowa Nationals.

Tractors and trucks with horsepower numbering in the thousands will be thundering down the track all weekend. Tim Nuehring, one of the organizers, says they're glad the show was able to go on.

"We're totally excited for this year. there's a lot of pullers from everywhere in the nation," said Nuehring.

While the show was originally scheduled for July, planners had to take some time to formulate a strategy to keep people safe from the pandemic.

"We've tried to do the best we can. We're offering face masks for anybody that wants one. We've got a lot of hand sanitizer."

Fans from all around come to watch the mechanical beasts pull the sleds. Tyler Klehr and his buddies came down from Arlington, Minnesota.

"Well, ths is our first year here. normally we go to Tomah, Wisconsin, but that got cancelled, so we're here tonight," he said.

Klehr says he's not worried at all about contracting COVID-19 at this tractor pull.

"I think it kind of depends where you live, to be honest with you. From where we're from we're kind of over it you know."

He's optimistic as time goes on, more of his favorite motorsport events will go on as scheduled.

"Oh, I think it's awesome that it's going on tonight and hopefully more things can open up."

If you missed out on Thursday night's fun, the pulling continues on Friday and Saturday.